Chris Kirk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722 (he finished 18th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.