2H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chris Kirk looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after he placed 56th shooting +1 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Kirk's average finish has been 64th, and his average score +5, over his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Kirk last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing 56th with a score of +1.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Kirk's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20235667-71-73-74+1

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kirk has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kirk has an average of -1.922 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 3.413 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.576 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.410. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.2295.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.39%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.72%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Kirk, who has 1198 points, currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5762.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4100.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.3211.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.383-1.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9253.413

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

