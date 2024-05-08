2H AGO
Chris Kirk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Chris Kirk looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after he placed 56th shooting +1 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kirk at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Kirk's average finish has been 64th, and his average score +5, over his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Kirk last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing 56th with a score of +1.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Kirk's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
Kirk's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kirk has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk has an average of -1.922 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 3.413 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.576 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.410. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.2
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.72%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Kirk, who has 1198 points, currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722 (he finished 18th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.576
|2.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.410
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.321
|1.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.383
|-1.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.925
|3.413
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.