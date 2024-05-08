PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Cameron Young shot +2 and placed 59th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Young has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -2.
    • Young finished 59th (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Young's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20235971-70-72-73+2
    5/5/2022268-71-69-66-6

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.893 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.390 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.477 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60300.9301.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.33%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.72%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Young has 848 points, ranking him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.055 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 6.757 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.214, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3900.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4772.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.166-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.182-2.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5190.893

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.