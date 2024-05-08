Cameron Young betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Cameron Young shot +2 and placed 59th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Young has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -2.
- Young finished 59th (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Young's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5/5/2022
|2
|68-71-69-66
|-6
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- Cameron Young has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.893 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.390 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.477 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|300.9
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.72%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Young has 848 points, ranking him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.055 mark ranked best in the field.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 6.757 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.214, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.390
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.477
|2.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.166
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.182
|-2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.519
|0.893
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
