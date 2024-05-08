Cameron Young betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.055 mark ranked best in the field.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 6.757 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.214, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.