Cam Davis betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Davis has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.