Cam Davis betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Cam Davis will appear in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a 49th-place finish in Hilton Head Island, SC, at the RBC Heritage.
Latest odds for Davis at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Davis has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of +1.
- In 2023, Davis finished 59th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Davis' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5/5/2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|5/6/2021
|26
|70-71-69-74
|E
|5/2/2019
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -2.828 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Davis .
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.174 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 125th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.163, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|297.3
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.43%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Davis sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 428 points.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.590. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Davis put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.174
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.163
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.296
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.058
|-1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.692
|-2.828
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.