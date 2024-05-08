PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Davis betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cam Davis will appear in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a 49th-place finish in Hilton Head Island, SC, at the RBC Heritage.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Davis has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of +1.
    • In 2023, Davis finished 59th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Davis' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20235971-70-73-72+2
    5/5/2022MC67-75+2
    5/6/20212670-71-69-74E
    5/2/2019MC75-71+4

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -2.828 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.174 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 125th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.163, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94297.3293.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.43%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Davis sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 428 points.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.590. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Davis put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.174-0.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.163-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.296-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.058-1.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.692-2.828

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

