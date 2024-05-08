Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Brian Harman will appear May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC. In his most recent tournament he placed 12th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -11 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Harman has entered the Wells Fargo Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -1.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Harman's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|5/5/2022
|9
|69-66-73-70
|-2
|5/6/2021
|18
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|5/2/2019
|24
|68-75-69-68
|-4
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Harman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
- Brian Harman has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 3.455 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 6.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082, which ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 81st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.082, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.2
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.81%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Harman has 982 points, ranking him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.389.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.082
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.082
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.193
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.596
|3.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.953
|6.156
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
