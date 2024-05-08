PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Brian Harman will appear May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC. In his most recent tournament he placed 12th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -11 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Harman has entered the Wells Fargo Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -1.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Harman's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC70-76+4
    5/5/2022969-66-73-70-2
    5/6/20211868-72-73-70-1
    5/2/20192468-75-69-68-4

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Harman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 3.455 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 6.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082, which ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 81st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.082, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.2286.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.97%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.81%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Harman has 982 points, ranking him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.389.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0821.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0820.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1930.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5963.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9536.156

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

