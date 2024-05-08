Brian Harman betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Harman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Harman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.

Brian Harman has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Harman is averaging 3.455 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.