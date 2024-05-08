Brendon Todd betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Brendon Todd ended the weekend at -1, good for a 58th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for an improved score.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Todd has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 13th.
- Todd last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -9.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Todd's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|5/2/2019
|18
|68-70-73-68
|-5
Todd's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Todd has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Todd has finished in the top 10 twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 276.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.399 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.668 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459 this season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (276.7 yards) ranks 184th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.025, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|276.7
|276.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
- As of now, Todd has compiled 524 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.303. He finished 58th in that event.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.459
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.025
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.285
|1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.519
|1.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.370
|1.668
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
