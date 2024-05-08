PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Brendon Todd betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Brendon Todd ended the weekend at -1, good for a 58th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for an improved score.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Todd has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 13th.
    • Todd last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -9.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023871-68-65-71-9
    5/2/20191868-70-73-68-5

    Todd's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Todd has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Todd has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 276.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.399 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.668 in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459 this season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (276.7 yards) ranks 184th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.025, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184276.7276.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.19%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.58%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
    • As of now, Todd has compiled 524 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.303. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.459-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.025-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2851.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5191.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3701.668

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

