Billy Horschel betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Billy Horschel enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after shooting -23 to win the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, in his most recent tournament.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- This is Horschel's first time competing at the Wells Fargo Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Horschel has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.348 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.307 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel sports a 0.145 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|297.3
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.76%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 11 tournaments this season, securing one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Horschel has 562 points, ranking him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.618. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.307
|1.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.145
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.141
|1.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.578
|0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.171
|3.348
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.