Billy Horschel betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.618. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).