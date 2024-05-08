PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Billy Horschel enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after shooting -23 to win the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, in his most recent tournament.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • This is Horschel's first time competing at the Wells Fargo Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Horschel has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.348 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.307 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel sports a 0.145 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94297.3298.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.76%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 11 tournaments this season, securing one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Horschel has 562 points, ranking him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.618. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.3071.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1450.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1411.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5780.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1713.348

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

