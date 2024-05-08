Ben Kohles betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224. He finished 78th in that event.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.901, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.