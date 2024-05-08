PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Ben Kohles hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a second-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Kohles has played the Wells Fargo Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 59th, posting a score of +10.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/5/20225967-72-75-76+10

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles is averaging -1.698 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -2.184 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.6 yards) ranks 176th, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.275, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176283.6286.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.30%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Although Kohles has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Kohles has accumulated 377 points, which ranks him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224. He finished 78th in that event.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.901, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0450.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.275-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.368-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.499-1.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.188-2.184

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

