Ben Kohles betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Ben Kohles hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a second-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his last tournament.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Kohles has played the Wells Fargo Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 59th, posting a score of +10.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/5/2022
|59
|67-72-75-76
|+10
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles is averaging -1.698 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -2.184 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.6 yards) ranks 176th, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.275, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|283.6
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Kohles' best finishes
- Although Kohles has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Kohles has accumulated 377 points, which ranks him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224. He finished 78th in that event.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.901, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.045
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.275
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.368
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.499
|-1.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.188
|-2.184
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.