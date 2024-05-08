PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat shot +3 and finished 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Eckroat finished 64th (with a score of +3) in his lone appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20236470-70-75-72+3

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Austin Eckroat has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -1.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 2.045 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.353, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.510.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102296.0295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.96%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.43%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • With 772 points, Eckroat currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.983 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3531.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5102.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.144-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.138-1.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8392.045

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

