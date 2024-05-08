Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Austin Eckroat shot +3 and finished 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Eckroat finished 64th (with a score of +3) in his lone appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Eckroat's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Austin Eckroat has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -1.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 2.045 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.353, which ranks 32nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.510.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|296.0
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.43%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- With 772 points, Eckroat currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.983 mark ranked third in the field.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.353
|1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.510
|2.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.144
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.138
|-1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.839
|2.045
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.