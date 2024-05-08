Alex Noren betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking ninth in the field at 3.074. In that event, he finished third.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).