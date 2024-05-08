2H AGO
Alex Noren betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Alex Noren enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 coming off a third-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Noren's average finish has been 31st, and his average score -2, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- In 2023, Noren failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Noren's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.563 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Noren is averaging 7.940 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 127th, and his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 45th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.352. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.5
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.06%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times (100%).
- Currently, Noren sits 47th in the FedExCup standings with 584 points.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking ninth in the field at 3.074. In that event, he finished third.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.383
|1.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.352
|2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.391
|2.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.256
|1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.382
|7.940
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.