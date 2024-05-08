PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Alex Noren enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 coming off a third-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Noren's average finish has been 31st, and his average score -2, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • In 2023, Noren failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Noren's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC74-70+2

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.563 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Noren is averaging 7.940 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 127th, and his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 45th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.352. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127293.5295.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.06%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.06%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times (100%).
    • Currently, Noren sits 47th in the FedExCup standings with 584 points.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking ninth in the field at 3.074. In that event, he finished third.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3831.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3522.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3912.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2561.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3827.940

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.