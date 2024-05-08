PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    When he takes the course May 9-12, Akshay Bhatia will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 43rd at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bhatia has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -1.
    • Bhatia finished 43rd (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Bhatia's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20234372-69-69-73-1
    5/6/2021MC73-72+3

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished first once.
    • Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bhatia is averaging 9.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia owns a 0.727 mark (sixth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92297.8302.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.17%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.94%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • As of now, Bhatia has compiled 941 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3490.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7275.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0170.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3512.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4109.539

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

