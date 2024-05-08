Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course May 9-12, Akshay Bhatia will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 43rd at Quail Hollow Club.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bhatia has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -1.
- Bhatia finished 43rd (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Bhatia's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|5/6/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
Bhatia's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished first once.
- Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bhatia is averaging 9.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia owns a 0.727 mark (sixth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|297.8
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Bhatia has compiled 941 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.349
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.727
|5.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.017
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.351
|2.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.410
|9.539
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.