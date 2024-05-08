Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that tournament, he finished first.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.