Adam Svensson betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Adam Svensson of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson placed 27th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Svensson's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Svensson finished 27th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Svensson's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|5/5/2022
|MC
|66-79
|+5
|5/2/2019
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 50th.
- Svensson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -2.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of -0.621 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.299.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|296.9
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.36%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
- Svensson, who has 247 points, currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.177
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.299
|1.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.073
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.478
|-2.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.429
|-0.621
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
