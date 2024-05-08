PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Adam Svensson of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson placed 27th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Svensson's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Svensson finished 27th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Svensson's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232768-67-70-75-4
    5/5/2022MC66-79+5
    5/2/2019MC73-71+2

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 50th.
    • Svensson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -2.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of -0.621 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.299.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97296.9299.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.64%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.36%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
    • Svensson, who has 247 points, currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.177-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2991.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0730.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.478-2.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.429-0.621

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

