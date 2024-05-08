Adam Svensson betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.