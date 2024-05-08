PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Scott betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Adam Scott placed fifth in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Scott's average finish has been 39th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Scott finished fifth (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Scott's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023567-68-67-71-11

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Scott has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Scott has an average of 1.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 1.370 in his past five tournaments.
    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 45th, while his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott sports a 0.125 mark (75th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45302.8306.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.96%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Scott's best finishes

    • While Scott has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Scott has 415 points, ranking him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.474 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4611.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.125-1.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.183-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4081.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8111.370

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson863-71-68-63-1980
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-74-74-69+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

