Adam Scott betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Scott placed fifth in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Scott's average finish has been 39th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Scott finished fifth (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Scott's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Scott has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Scott has an average of 1.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 1.370 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.461 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 45th, while his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott sports a 0.125 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scott's 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|302.8
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Scott's best finishes
- While Scott has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Scott has 415 points, ranking him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.474 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.461
|1.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.125
|-1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.183
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.408
|1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.811
|1.370
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.