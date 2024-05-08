Adam Scott betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.474 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242 (he finished 45th in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.