Adam Schenk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.667.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.