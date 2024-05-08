Adam Schenk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at -17, good for a 13th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for a higher finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -4.
- In 2023, Schenk missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Schenk's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|74-68
|E
|5/5/2022
|9
|69-68-73-68
|-2
|5/6/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|5/2/2019
|13
|67-74-67-70
|-6
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk has an average of 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging 4.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.227. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.5
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.78%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Schenk ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 561 points.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.667.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.402
|1.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.227
|1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.164
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.202
|1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.541
|4.135
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.