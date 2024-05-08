PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at -17, good for a 13th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, Schenk missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Schenk's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC74-68E
    5/5/2022969-68-73-68-2
    5/6/2021MC74-72+4
    5/2/20191367-74-67-70-6

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk has an average of 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging 4.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.227. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65300.5304.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.28%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.78%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Schenk ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 561 points.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.667.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4021.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.2271.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1640.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2021.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5414.135

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

