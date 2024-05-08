PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Hadwin hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a 42nd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • In 2023, Hadwin failed to make the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Hadwin's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC74-68E
    5/6/2021MC74-72+4
    5/2/20193873-69-68-73-1

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin is averaging -0.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.066. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has registered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100296.3299.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.64%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.90%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
    • With 707 points, Hadwin currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.009-0.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0660.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0340.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.130-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.090-0.203

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3467-70-67-67-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

