Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Hadwin hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a 42nd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Hadwin's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- In 2023, Hadwin failed to make the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Hadwin's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|74-68
|E
|5/6/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|5/2/2019
|38
|73-69-68-73
|-1
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin is averaging -0.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.066. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hadwin has registered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|296.3
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.90%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
- With 707 points, Hadwin currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.009
|-0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.066
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.034
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.130
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.090
|-0.203
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.