Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.

Hadwin is averaging -0.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.