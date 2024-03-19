Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking 24th in the field at 1.647.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 3.937 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort last season was in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.983, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 70th in that event.