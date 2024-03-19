Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Zach Johnson will appear March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 21st in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -10 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Johnson's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Johnson last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +10.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 281.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Johnson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson ranked 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.310.
- On the greens, Johnson registered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 75th on TOUR, while he ranked 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He broke par 17.73% of the time (192nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.1
|281.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|55.90%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.13
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|192
|17.73%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|13.73%
|10.42%
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson took part in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times (61.9%).
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot -10 and finished 21st.
- With 196 points last season, Johnson ranked 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking 24th in the field at 1.647.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 3.937 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort last season was in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.983, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 70th in that event.
- Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.199
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.310
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.029
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.429
|0.312
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|66-71-73-71
|-3
|6
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-71-74-71
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.