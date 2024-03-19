Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that event, he finished 12th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.588 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.