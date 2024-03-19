Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
After he finished 10th in this tournament in 2023, Justin Thomas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Thomas has an average score of -9, with an average finish of ninth.
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -3.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Thomas has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging -1.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 1.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 ranks 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks sixth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.769, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|302.5
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.07%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Thomas has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- With 576 points, Thomas currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.588 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.171
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.769
|2.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.257
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.516
|-1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.681
|1.908
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.