43M AGO

Brice Garnett Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Brice Garnett concluded the weekend at -6, good for a 35th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Garnett has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -7.
    • Garnett missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Garnett's Recent Performances

    • Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -20.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging 0.217 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 3.126 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177288.7289.8
    Greens in Regulation %1770.48%35.76%
    Putts Per Round15429.4028.8
    Par Breakers9521.90%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7213.63%9.03%

    Garnett's Best Finishes

    • Garnett teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 63%.
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -44 and finished first in that event.
    • Garnett collected 173 points last season, placing 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1183.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.137-1.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1040.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1360.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0133.126

    Garnett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-70-70-69-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-72-74-74+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3368-69-72-67-821
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7767-71-67-73-62
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
