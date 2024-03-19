Brice Garnett Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Brice Garnett concluded the weekend at -6, good for a 35th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 aiming for an improved score.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Garnett has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -7.
- Garnett missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Garnett's Recent Performances
- Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -20.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging 0.217 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 3.126 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|288.7
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.48%
|35.76%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.40
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|13.63%
|9.03%
Garnett's Best Finishes
- Garnett teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 63%.
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -44 and finished first in that event.
- Garnett collected 173 points last season, placing 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.118
|3.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.137
|-1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.136
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.013
|3.126
Garnett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-72-74-74
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|68-69-72-67
|-8
|21
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.