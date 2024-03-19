Brice Garnett Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.

In his last five events, his average score has been -20.

Brice Garnett has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Garnett is averaging 0.217 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.