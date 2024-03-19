Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Yu struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Yu has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of E.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's Recent Performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.723 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.709 ranks ninth on TOUR this season, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 79th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.071, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|303.3
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.82%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Although Yu hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- With 311 points, Yu currently sits 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.025.
- Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.848. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.336.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.893), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.709
|1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.071
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.795
|-2.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.364
|-1.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.379
|-1.882
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
