Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.025.

Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.848. In that tournament, he finished 58th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.336.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.893), which ranked 19th in the field.