Zac Blair Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Zac Blair shot -3 and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Blair has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -3.
- Blair finished 10th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 269.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -1.339 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.500 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 45th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.357, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|273.8
|269.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Blair's Best Finishes
- Blair, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Blair, who has 46 points, currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 53rd in the field at -0.706. In that tournament, he finished 73rd.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.076). That ranked in the field.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.500
|-1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.357
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.325
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.278
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.094
|-1.339
Blair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
