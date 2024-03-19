PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zac Blair Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Zac Blair shot -3 and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Blair has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -3.
    • Blair finished 10th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Blair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 60th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 269.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -1.339 in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.500 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 45th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.357, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177273.8269.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.54%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Blair's Best Finishes

    • Blair, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Blair, who has 46 points, currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 53rd in the field at -0.706. In that tournament, he finished 73rd.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.076). That ranked in the field.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.

    Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.500-1.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.357-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3251.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.278-0.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.094-1.339

    Blair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4772-68-73-71E8
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
