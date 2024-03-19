Zac Blair Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 60th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 269.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Blair has an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.