Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 1.829.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.600 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.