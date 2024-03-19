Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Joseph Bramlett shot +1 and placed 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of E.
- Bramlett finished 36th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging 0.983 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett has a -0.086 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett's 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 66th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|304.5
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.15%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 64 points, Bramlett currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 1.829.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.600 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.266
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.086
|-0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.222
|-0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.175
|0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.133
|0.156
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.