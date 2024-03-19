PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett shot +1 and placed 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of E.
    • Bramlett finished 36th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Bramlett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging 0.983 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett has a -0.086 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 66th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27304.5309.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.79%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.15%

    Bramlett's Best Finishes

    • Bramlett, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 64 points, Bramlett currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 1.829.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.600 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2660.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.086-0.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.222-0.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1750.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1330.156

    Bramlett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1068-70-67-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-69-72-69-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.