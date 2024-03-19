Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
After he finished 16th in this tournament in 2022, Matt Kuchar has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Kuchar has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2022, Kuchar finished 16th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Kuchar has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -0.985 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -2.904 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.170 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar has a -0.979 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar's -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|284.9
|282.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.66%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar has played seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- As of now, Kuchar has compiled 18 points, which ranks him 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.141, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.170
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.979
|-2.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.238
|0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.522
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.433
|-2.904
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.