Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Kuchar has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five events.

Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -0.985 Strokes Gained: Putting.