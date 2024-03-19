PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he finished 16th in this tournament in 2022, Matt Kuchar has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Kuchar has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2022, Kuchar finished 16th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kuchar's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -0.985 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -2.904 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.170 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar has a -0.979 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance162284.9282.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.65%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.66%

    Kuchar's Best Finishes

    • Kuchar has played seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • As of now, Kuchar has compiled 18 points, which ranks him 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.141, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.170-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.979-2.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2380.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.522-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.433-2.904

    Kuchar's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open368-70-69-68-13163
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-67-68-71-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2372-67-68-72-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-68-69-68-1211
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.