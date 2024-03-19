Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 54th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Lee's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks seventh, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.101 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has registered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|308.0
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.22%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Lee has 324 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.339 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 6.020 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.423.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.018, which ranked 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.517
|1.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.101
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.068
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.197
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.151
|0.574
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.