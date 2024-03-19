Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.339 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 6.020 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.423.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.018, which ranked 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.