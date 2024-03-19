PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele shot -11 and finished 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Schauffele has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -11 and finishing 12th.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 6.669 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.728 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.596.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39302.3305.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.01%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%24.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.23%

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Schauffele has taken part in seven tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 1121 points, Schauffele currently ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.980 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 5.539. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking seventh in the field at 2.863. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.040, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7282.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5962.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.4451.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0770.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8486.669

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

