Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele shot -11 and finished 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Schauffele has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -11 and finishing 12th.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 6.669 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.728 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.596.
- On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|302.3
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.23%
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Schauffele has taken part in seven tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 1121 points, Schauffele currently ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.980 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 5.539. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking seventh in the field at 2.863. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.040, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.728
|2.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.596
|2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.445
|1.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.077
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.848
|6.669
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.