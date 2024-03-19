Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.980 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 5.539. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking seventh in the field at 2.863. In that event, he finished fourth.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.040, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.