PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

William Furr Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    William Furr takes the course in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Furr at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Furr is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Furr's Recent Performances

    • Furr has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Furr has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 2.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Furr is averaging -0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Furr .

    Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-309.8305.8
    Greens in Regulation %-47.22%57.14%
    Putts Per Round-28.0028.9
    Par Breakers-22.22%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-27.78%12.30%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's Best Finishes

    • Furr, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.

    Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--2.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.085

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.