William Furr Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

William Furr takes the course in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Furr is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Furr's Recent Performances
- Furr has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Furr has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 2.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Furr is averaging -0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.8
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Best Finishes
- Furr, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.085
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
