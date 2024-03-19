Brian Harman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.352.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.482. In that tournament, he finished 60th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.