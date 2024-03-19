Brian Harman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Brian Harman finished the weekend at -19, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 trying for better results.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Harman has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -14.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Harman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Brian Harman has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.722 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman sports a 0.354 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|288.2
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.84%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.04%
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Harman ranks 10th in the FedExCup standings with 815 points.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.352.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.482. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.081
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.354
|1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.209
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.511
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.993
|2.722
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.