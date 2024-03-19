PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Brian Harman finished the weekend at -19, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Harman has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -14.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Harman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.722 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman sports a 0.354 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143288.2287.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.84%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.04%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Harman ranks 10th in the FedExCup standings with 815 points.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.352.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.482. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0810.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3541.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.2090.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.5110.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9932.722

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

