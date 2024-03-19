Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.954. He finished fifth in that event.

Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.626.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.620.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.047, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.