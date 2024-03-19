Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He took seventh at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Simpson has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -4.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Simpson's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Simpson has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Simpson has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of -0.809 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of -0.633 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 last season, which ranked 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranked 103rd, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Simpson ranked 97th on TOUR with an average of 0.051 per round. Additionally, he ranked 180th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.45%.
- On the greens, Simpson delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 105th on TOUR, while he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He broke par 20.27% of the time (159th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.27%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|15.11%
|12.96%
Simpson's Best Finishes
- Last season Simpson participated in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Simpson had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -13 (seven shots back of the winner).
- With 252 points last season, Simpson ranked 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.954. He finished fifth in that event.
- Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.626.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.620.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.047, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.221
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.051
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.095
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.036
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.301
|-0.633
Simpson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|71-67-77-72
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.