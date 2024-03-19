Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Whaley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.879 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.721. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Whaley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.487, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).