Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Vince Whaley enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after an 18th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Whaley's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Whaley last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -16.
- Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of -2.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -4.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whaley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.444 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 70th, while his 49.4% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.653. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Whaley's -1.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|297.8
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.71%
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley has played six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- With 48 points, Whaley currently ranks 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Whaley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.879 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.721. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Whaley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.487, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.444
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.653
|-1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.014
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-1.445
|-2.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-2.528
|-4.340
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
