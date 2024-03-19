Victor Perez Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 45th in that tournament).

Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.575.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.406.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.429, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.