Victor Perez Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

When he hits the links March 21-24, Victor Perez will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot +2 and finished 45th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Perez finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Perez's Recent Performances
- Perez has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- Victor Perez has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging -1.809 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.9
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.51%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.28%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.28%
|10.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez took part in five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Perez had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -18 and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.575.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.406.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.429, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.658
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
