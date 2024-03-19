Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 53rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.304 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.