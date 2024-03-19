Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Tyler Duncan enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 64th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -6.
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +5.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Duncan's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging -1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -2.971 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.2 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.553. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|292.2
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.15%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- Duncan, who has 57 points, currently sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 53rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.304 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 65th in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.336
|0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.553
|-1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.168
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.508
|-1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.892
|-2.971
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.