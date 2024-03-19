PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 64th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -6.
    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +5.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging -1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -2.971 in his past five tournaments.
    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.2 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.553. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115292.2293.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.10%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.15%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
    • Duncan, who has 57 points, currently sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 1.304 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 65th in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3360.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.553-1.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.168-1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.508-1.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.892-2.971

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

