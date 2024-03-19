Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Tyson Alexander shot +7 and finished 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Alexander has played the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 65th, posting a score of +7.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Alexander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging 0.397 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.481 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|298.9
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- As of now, Alexander has accumulated 60 points, which ranks him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.157.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.596 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.119. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.481
|-1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.201
|1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.097
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.347
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.164
|0.822
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.