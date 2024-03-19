PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander shot +7 and finished 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Alexander has played the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 65th, posting a score of +7.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Alexander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging 0.397 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.481 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62298.9300.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.79%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.58%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • As of now, Alexander has accumulated 60 points, which ranks him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.157.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.596 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.119. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.481-1.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2011.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0970.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3470.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1640.822

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-70-71-69-820
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
