Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.