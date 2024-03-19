Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Troy Merritt had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Valspar Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Merritt has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -8.
- In 2023, Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Merritt has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Merritt is averaging -1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.6 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.141. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|287.6
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Currently, Merritt ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 68 points.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.103
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.141
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.362
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.405
|-1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.287
|-1.215
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.