53M AGO

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Valspar Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Merritt has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -8.
    • In 2023, Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Merritt has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Merritt is averaging -1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.6 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.141. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance147287.6285.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.06%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Currently, Merritt ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 68 points.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.103-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.141-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3620.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.405-1.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.287-1.215

    Merritt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-69-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

