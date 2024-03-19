Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Pierceson Coody hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 32nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Coody has played the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Coody finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -11 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 1.204 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -4.200 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.034 (174th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.6 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 178th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.628. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|305.6
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.31%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.57%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
- As of now, Coody has accumulated 12 points, which ranks him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 0.642 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -1.356. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.228.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.034
|-2.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.628
|-2.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.458
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.741
|1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-2.379
|-4.200
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.