Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 0.642 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -1.356. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.228.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.