PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout placed 62nd in the Valspar Championship in 2022, shooting a -2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Bezuidenhout has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 62nd, posting a score of -2.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 282.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks eighth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.682, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has registered a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167281.7282.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.05%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Bezuidenhout has collected 628 points, which ranks him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 16th in the field at 1.693. In that event, he finished 44th.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.976 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.142. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.195, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.252-0.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6821.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.206-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4461.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6712.210

    Bezuidenhout's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-73-69-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1971-68-71-64-1042
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2368-69-66-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.