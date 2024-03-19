Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout placed 62nd in the Valspar Championship in 2022, shooting a -2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Bezuidenhout has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 62nd, posting a score of -2.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 282.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks eighth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.682, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has registered a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|281.7
|282.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Bezuidenhout has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Bezuidenhout has collected 628 points, which ranks him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 16th in the field at 1.693. In that event, he finished 44th.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.976 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.142. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.195, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.252
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.682
|1.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.206
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.446
|1.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.671
|2.210
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
