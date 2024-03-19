Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 16th in the field at 1.693. In that event, he finished 44th.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.976 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.142. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.195, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.