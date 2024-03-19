Eric Cole Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he produced a 4.460 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 1.991 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.188, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.