Eric Cole Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Eric Cole enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida looking for better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Cole missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- Eric Cole has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 1.162 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.666 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.167. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|291.4
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Although Cole hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 572 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he produced a 4.460 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 1.991 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.188, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.166
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.167
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.128
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.504
|1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.377
|-0.666
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
