45M AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida looking for better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Cole missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 1.162 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.666 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.167. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance120291.4290.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.64%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.58%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Although Cole hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 572 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he produced a 4.460 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 1.991 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.188, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.166-0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.167-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.128-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.5041.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.377-0.666

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

