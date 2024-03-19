Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a -1.149 mark, which ranked him 65th in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.048 (he finished 27th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe posted his best mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.183.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.189, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.