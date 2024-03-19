Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
At the Puerto Rico Open, Trace Crowe struggled, failing to make the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Crowe is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Crowe's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Crowe has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Crowe has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Crowe has an average of 4.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Crowe has an average of 0.482 in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.5
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.03%
|52.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.88
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|36.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.92%
|15.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe played three tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Crowe had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 25th with a score of -6 (seven shots back of the winner).
Crowe's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a -1.149 mark, which ranked him 65th in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.048 (he finished 27th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe posted his best mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.183.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.189, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked 27th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.482
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
