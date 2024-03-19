Tony Finau Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.

Tony Finau has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Finau is averaging -1.748 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.