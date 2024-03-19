Tony Finau Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Tony Finau shot -11 and finished fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Finau finished fifth (with a score of -11) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2017).
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Finau's Recent Performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- Tony Finau has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging -1.748 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.290 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.274, which ranks 54th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 41st, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.896 average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|302.0
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.57%
Finau's Best Finishes
- Although Finau hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times (100%).
- Currently, Finau has 319 points, placing him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 2.900.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 18th in the field at 1.212. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.279 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.274
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.896
|4.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.080
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.540
|-1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.710
|3.290
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
