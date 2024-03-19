PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Tony Finau Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau shot -11 and finished fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Finau finished fifth (with a score of -11) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2017).
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging -1.748 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.290 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.274, which ranks 54th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 41st, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.896 average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance41302.0305.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.59%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.57%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Although Finau hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times (100%).
    • Currently, Finau has 319 points, placing him 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 2.900.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 18th in the field at 1.212. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.279 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2740.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8964.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0800.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.540-1.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7103.290

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.