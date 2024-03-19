Seamus Power Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 26th in the field at 1.748.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.814.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).