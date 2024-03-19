PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Seamus Power hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 64th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Power at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Power has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -2 and finishing 27th.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Power's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.219 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a -0.105 average that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113292.6294.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.99%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%19.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.04%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power has participated in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Power, who has 181 points, currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 26th in the field at 1.748.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.814.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.219-1.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.105-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1390.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.429-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.615-0.753

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4673-72-73-77+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-72+7--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

