Seamus Power Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Seamus Power hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 64th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Power has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -2 and finishing 27th.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 43rd.
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.219 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a -0.105 average that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|292.6
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.99%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.04%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power has participated in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- Power, who has 181 points, currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 26th in the field at 1.748.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.814.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.219
|-1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.105
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.139
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.429
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.615
|-0.753
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.