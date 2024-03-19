Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Olesen has an average finish of 36th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.