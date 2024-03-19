Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Thorbjørn Olesen looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Olesen is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Olesen's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Olesen has an average finish of 36th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Olesen is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.64%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.53%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Best Finishes
- Olesen, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Olesen put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 25th with a score of -5 (10 shots back of the winner).
Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.209
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
