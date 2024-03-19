PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Thomas Detry carded a 62nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valspar Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Detry's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Detry is averaging 0.162 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of -3.486 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 61st, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.590 mark (155th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance61299.0297.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.04%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.93%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • With 385 points, Detry currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.266. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.689.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 62nd in that event).
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 28th in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1200.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.590-1.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.650-2.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2490.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.870-3.486

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship870-68-65-72-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

