Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
In his competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Thomas Detry carded a 62nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valspar Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Detry's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Detry is averaging 0.162 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of -3.486 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120, which ranks 81st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 61st, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.590 mark (155th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry's 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|299.0
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.93%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- With 385 points, Detry currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.266. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.689.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 62nd in that event).
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 28th in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.120
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.590
|-1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.650
|-2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.249
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.870
|-3.486
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
