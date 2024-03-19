Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.266. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.689.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 62nd in that event).