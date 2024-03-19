PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith hits the course in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pendrith's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging -1.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.307. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance11306.9305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%47.01%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%23.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.25%

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • Pendrith has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Pendrith has 143 points, ranking him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.332-0.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.307-1.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2300.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5320.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.123-1.539

    Pendrith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7077-66-76-72+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3065-70-72-68-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

