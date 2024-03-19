Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Taylor Pendrith hits the course in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pendrith's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging -1.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.307. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|306.9
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|47.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.25%
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- Pendrith has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Pendrith has 143 points, ranking him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.332
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.307
|-1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.230
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.532
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.123
|-1.539
Pendrith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
