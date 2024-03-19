Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.