53M AGO

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding -10 on the par-71 course at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Moore has entered the Valspar Championship two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of -10.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Moore has an average finish of 39th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Moore has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore has an average of -0.863 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 76th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 74th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.121, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 115th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance76296.9295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.42%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%21.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.57%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Moore has 189 points, placing him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.074-0.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1211.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0600.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.158-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0970.322

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3973-72-70-78+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-67-67-70-1263
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

