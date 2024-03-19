Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding -10 on the par-71 course at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Moore has entered the Valspar Championship two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of -10.
- Moore is the previous champion at the Valspar Championship, winning with a score of -10 in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Moore's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Moore has an average finish of 39th.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Moore has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore has an average of -0.863 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 76th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 74th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.121, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 115th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|296.9
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.57%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Moore has 189 points, placing him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.074
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.121
|1.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.060
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.158
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.097
|0.322
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.