Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919 (he finished 25th in that event).

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.049.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.