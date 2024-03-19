Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.614 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.