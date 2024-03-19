PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He took 36th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • McNealy has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 36th, posting a score of +1.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    McNealy's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy has an average of 1.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 5.536 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.378 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.355. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37302.5302.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.87%
    Putts Per Round127.1
    Par Breakers1%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.06%

    McNealy's Best Finishes

    • McNealy has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, McNealy has accumulated 389 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.614 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3781.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.355-1.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.6353.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.5041.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1635.536

    McNealy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6068-72-74-67-35
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

