Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship. He took 36th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- McNealy has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 36th, posting a score of +1.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
McNealy's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy has an average of 1.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 5.536 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.378 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.355. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|302.5
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.87%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.06%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, McNealy has accumulated 389 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 3.614 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.378
|1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.355
|-1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.635
|3.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.504
|1.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.163
|5.536
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.