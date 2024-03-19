Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 7.116 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.491 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.