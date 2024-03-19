Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Taylor Montgomery enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following an 11th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Montgomery is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging 3.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 (157th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 71st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.146. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 1.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|291.4
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Montgomery ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 7.116 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.491 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.498
|-2.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.146
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.097
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.040
|3.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.786
|1.137
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
