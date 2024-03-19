PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following an 11th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Montgomery is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery is averaging 3.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery is averaging 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 (157th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 71st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.146. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 1.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance120291.4290.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.40%
    Putts Per Round127.4
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Montgomery ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 7.116 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.491 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.498-2.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.146-0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0970.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting31.0403.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7861.137

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

