PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will compete March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 31st in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -7 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Im at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Im has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -4 and finishing 29th.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Im has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Im has an average of -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 ranks 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.249, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Im's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 91st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance131290.1294.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • Currently, Im sits 36th in the FedExCup standings with 448 points.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 16th in the field at 2.361. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.400, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2760.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.249-1.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.2051.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.010-0.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.222-0.390

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.