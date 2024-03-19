Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 16th in the field at 2.361. In that event, he finished 31st.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.400, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.