Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will compete March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 31st in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -7 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Im has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -4 and finishing 29th.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Im has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Im has an average of -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 ranks 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.249, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Im's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 91st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|290.1
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Im's Best Finishes
- Im hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Currently, Im sits 36th in the FedExCup standings with 448 points.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 16th in the field at 2.361. In that event, he finished 31st.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.400, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.276
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.249
|-1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.205
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.010
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.222
|-0.390
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.