Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
In his last tournament, Stewart Cink missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. He'll be after a better result March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Cink has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -7.
- In 2023, Cink missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Cink's Recent Performances
- Cink has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Cink has an average of 1.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -2.295 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|66.04%
|74.36%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.93
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.32%
|28.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|13.68%
Cink's Best Finishes
- Cink played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 48.1%.
- Last season Cink's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished seventh at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Cink collected 156 points last season, ranking 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.317
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.108
|-1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.098
|-1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.084
|1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.410
|-2.295
Cink's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|71-66-78-74
|+5
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.