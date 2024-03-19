PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Stewart Cink missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. He'll be after a better result March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Cink at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Cink has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -7.
    • In 2023, Cink missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Cink's Recent Performances

    • Cink has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cink has an average of 1.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -2.295 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56305.5304.1
    Greens in Regulation %13066.04%74.36%
    Putts Per Round8528.9329.7
    Par Breakers12721.32%28.63%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%13.68%

    Cink's Best Finishes

    • Cink played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 48.1%.
    • Last season Cink's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished seventh at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Cink collected 156 points last season, ranking 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.317-1.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.108-1.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.098-1.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0841.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.410-2.295

    Cink's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC68-73-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6771-66-78-74+54
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3473-65-66-67-1318
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6073-71-78-76+106
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-64-3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

