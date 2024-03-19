Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Cink has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five events, his average score has been -12.

In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.

Cink has an average of 1.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.