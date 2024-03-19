Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Sepp Straka enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after a 16th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Straka is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's Recent Performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -1.689 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.275 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a -0.124 average that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|288.8
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- As of now, Straka has collected 334 points, which ranks him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Straka put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 30th in the field at 1.437.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.518 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.458 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.682, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.275
|0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.124
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.102
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.405
|-1.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.355
|-1.689
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
