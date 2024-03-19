Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Straka put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 30th in the field at 1.437.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.518 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.458 (he finished 16th in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.682, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.