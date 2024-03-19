PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after a 16th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Straka is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -1.689 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.275 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a -0.124 average that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance139288.8291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.78%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • As of now, Straka has collected 334 points, which ranks him 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Straka put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 30th in the field at 1.437.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.518 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.458 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.682, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2750.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.124-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.102-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.405-1.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.355-1.689

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-70-70-69-637
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4670-73-74-78+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

