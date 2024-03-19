Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
When he takes the course March 21-24, Scott Stallings will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2022, he shot -10 and finished 16th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Stallings has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 38th.
- In Stallings' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2022, he finished 16th after posting a score of -10.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Stallings' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Stallings finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Stallings has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -6 in his only recent appearance.
- Scott Stallings has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stallings is averaging -1.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of -1.796 in his past five tournaments.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.262 this season (135th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 97th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stallings sports a 0.411 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stallings' -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|294.1
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
- With 41 points, Stallings currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.167 mark ranked in the field.
- Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.936 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.478 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.317, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.262
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.411
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.159
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.723
|-1.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.415
|-1.796
Stallings' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-70-72-64
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
