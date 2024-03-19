PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 21-24, Scott Stallings will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2022, he shot -10 and finished 16th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Stallings at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Stallings has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In Stallings' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2022, he finished 16th after posting a score of -10.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Stallings' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stallings finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Stallings has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of -6 in his only recent appearance.
    • Scott Stallings has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stallings is averaging -1.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of -1.796 in his past five tournaments.
    Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stallings has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.262 this season (135th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 97th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stallings sports a 0.411 mark (36th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stallings' -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97294.1293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.22%
    Putts Per Round131.1
    Par Breakers1%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    Stallings' Best Finishes

    • Stallings, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
    • With 41 points, Stallings currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.167 mark ranked in the field.
    • Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.936 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.478 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.317, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.

    Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.262-0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4110.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.159-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.723-1.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.415-1.796

    Stallings' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-77-69-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5666-72-68-76-26
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-69-71-85
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-71-75-71+75
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6267-69-69-74-15
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-70-68-75-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship268-67-65-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-70-72-64-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-68-73-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2568-69-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

