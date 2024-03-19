Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.167 mark ranked in the field.

Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.936 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.478 (he finished 42nd in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.317, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.