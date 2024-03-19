Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.884.

Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759), which ranked 27th in the field.