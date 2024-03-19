PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Stevens missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of -2.067 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 this season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 30th, while his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.100 mark (108th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 110th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance30304.3304.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.25%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.30%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Stevens ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings with 99 points.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.884.
    • Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759), which ranked 27th in the field.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2520.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.100-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green97-0.031-1.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.113-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.007-2.067

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship369-65-68-69-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

