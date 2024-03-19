Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Stevens missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of -2.067 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 this season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 30th, while his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.100 mark (108th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 110th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|304.3
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.30%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Stevens ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings with 99 points.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.884.
- Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759), which ranked 27th in the field.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.252
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.100
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.031
|-1.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.113
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.007
|-2.067
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.