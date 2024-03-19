Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that tournament, he finished second.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.