Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Sami Valimaki concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 54th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 aiming for a higher finish.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Valimaki's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 0.821 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 1.328 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Valimaki has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 45th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.016. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|301.5
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- While Valimaki hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Valimaki ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings with 332 points.
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.269
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.016
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.244
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.124
|1.328
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.