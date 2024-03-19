PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Sami Valimaki concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 54th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Valimaki's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Valimaki's Recent Performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging 0.821 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 1.328 in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Valimaki has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 45th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.016. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance45301.5297.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.28%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Valimaki's Best Finishes

    • While Valimaki hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Valimaki ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings with 332 points.

    Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2690.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0160.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.244-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0830.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1241.328

    Valimaki's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
