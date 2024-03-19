PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder shot -1 and took 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Ryder's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -1, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 279.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder is averaging 0.810 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging 1.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.275, which ranks 137th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (280.0 yards) ranks 171st, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.403, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance171280.0279.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.26%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Ryder, who has 187 points, currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.388 mark ranked 29th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.683, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.275-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4031.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green92-0.0050.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2640.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.3891.120

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open371-70-68-66-13163
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

