Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Sam Ryder shot -1 and took 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Ryder's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -1, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 279.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder is averaging 0.810 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging 1.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.275, which ranks 137th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (280.0 yards) ranks 171st, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.403, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|280.0
|279.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Ryder, who has 187 points, currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.388 mark ranked 29th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.683, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.275
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.403
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|-0.005
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.264
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.389
|1.120
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.