Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.388 mark ranked 29th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.683, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.